Saturn Lunar occultation: Rare 'Shahi Chandra Grahan' graces skies in various parts of country | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : X Various parts of the country witnessed the lunar occultation of Saturn.

In a rare celestial event, several parts of India witnessed the rare astronomical event known as Shani Chandra Grahan, or the Lunar Occultation of Saturn on the night of July 24-25. This celestial phenomenon occurs when the Moon passes directly in front of Saturn, temporarily obscuring the ringed planet from view. The event captivated skywatchers in several regions, including the iconic India Gate area in Delhi and the bustling city of Kolkata in West Bengal.

The Shani Chandra Grahan provided a spectacular sight for those fortunate enough to witness it. This alignment of the Moon and Saturn is not just a visual treat but also a significant event for astronomers. The occultation offers valuable opportunities for scientific study, enabling researchers to delve into the intricacies of celestial movements and the visibility of Saturn.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Rare celestial event captivates Indian skywatchers

Across the country, astronomers and skywatchers set up their telescopes to catch a glimpse of this rare occurrence. In Delhi, the India Gate area became a popular spot for enthusiasts, while in Kolkata, the event drew large crowds eager to observe the celestial dance. The occultation of Saturn highlights the intricate choreography of the solar system's bodies. Such events are eagerly anticipated by the astronomical community, as they provide unique insights and data that can enhance our understanding of planetary positions and movements.

Lunar Occultation: First in 18 years:

The rare celestial event is taking place after 18 years in India, offering unique opportunities to both astronomers to study the event between the Moon and Saturn. Earlier, the last lunar eclipse of 2023 took place on the intervening nights of October 28 and 29. The eclipse was visible in different parts of the country, including Nehru Planetarium in Delhi, West Bengal's Siliguri, Gujarat's Rajkot, and Mumbai's Chembur. A lunar eclipse is an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow, causing the Moon to be darkened.

Rare lunar alignment occurs during eclipse season

It should be noted here that such an alignment occurs during an eclipse season, approximately every six months, during the full moon phase when the Moon's orbital plane is closest to the plane of the Earth's orbit. This can happen only when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned (in syzygy) with Earth positioned between the other two. This alignment can only occur on the night of a full moon when the Moon is near either lunar node.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Type 'Solar Eclipse' on Google search and see the magic: All you need to know