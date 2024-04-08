Type 'Solar Eclipse' on Google search and see the magic: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Type 'Solar Eclipse' on Google search and see the magic

Google, the world's leading search engine has come up with the new doodle and graphic which has been dedicated to the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. This is one of the rare celestial events which has been anticipated by astronomers across the world and will offer a captivating spectacle visible in several countries, which includes Canada, Mexico, America and North America, from 9:12 am to 2:22 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Animated doodle feature

Known for its innovative approach to commemorating significant events, Google has introduced a special animation on its search engine in honour of the solar eclipse. Users can experience this unique feature by simply typing ‘Solar Eclipse’ or ‘Solar Eclipse 2024’ into the Google Search bar via their smartphones, tablets or PCs and they will witness the transitional movement of Sun and Moon.

Upon the initiation of the search, users will be greeted with a captivating animation depicting the solar eclipse on their screens, which is accompanied by relevant information and updates about the event.

Viewing precautions and recommendations

While the solar eclipse is being speculated to be a mesmerizing sight, it is certainly essential to exercise caution while observing it. By directly viewing the eclipse with the naked eye, one might pose risks to eye health. To safely witness the phenomenon, enthusiasts are advised to visit their nearest planetarium or use specialized telescopes designed for solar observation.

NASA's live coverage

Those who are unable to witness the solar eclipse in person could witness the live event via NASA’ds official page, which has special arrangements for live coverage. With the official YouTube channel and social media platforms, the event will go live at 9 pm (IST), where astronomy enthusiasts across the world could tune in to NASA's live stream to experience the solar eclipse from the comfort of their homes.

Warning regarding smartphone use

It's worth noting that attempting to capture the solar eclipse with smartphone cameras can potentially damage the device's sensors. NASA has issued a cautionary advisory urging users to refrain from using smartphones to view the eclipse directly. This precautionary measure ensures the safety of both users and their devices during the celestial event.

As the world eagerly awaits the solar eclipse, Google's thoughtful gesture and NASA's live coverage offer unique opportunities for enthusiasts to engage with this awe-inspiring celestial event safely and conveniently. By leveraging technology and digital platforms, individuals worldwide can witness and appreciate the beauty of the solar eclipse while adhering to recommended safety guidelines.

