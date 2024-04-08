WhatsApp to bring new ‘Notification’ feature: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp to bring new Notification feature for the platform

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform owned by Meta has been reportedly gearing up to bring new features for enhancing user engagement and interaction. The new feature will receive notifications for new status updates from the contacts, which will further aim at keeping the users informed about relevant updates directly.

Notifications for unseen status updates

The upcoming feature is reportedly under the testing phase and it will alert the users about the unseen status which was updated by their contacts- ensuring seamless connectivity with their network's activities.

Although the exact conditions have triggered these notifications they are yet to be confirmed, one the possibility of receiving a mention in an unchecked status update.

Enhanced relevance and timeliness

Another upcoming addition could be the notifications that could interact with the favourite contacts, which will prioritise users' engagement with significant relationships and will further ensure timely updates. This will further aim at enhancing the relevance and timeliness of status updates which will provide a more personalised user experience.

Future App update

The upcoming notification feature for status updates is expected to come shortly (timeline not specified by the company yet), which provides users with added convenience and connectivity within the platform.

Additional features in development

Further, the addition of status update notifications on WhatsApp also works on a ‘Suggested Chat’ section which will simplify new connections and it will further foster communication between users. This section will be placed at the bottom of the chats list, which will recommend contacts from users' address books, and facilitate the expansion of social networks and initiation of conversations.

Expanded privacy features

WhatsApp has been exploring the expansion of privacy features which will allow the users to lock chats not only on their primary devices but also on the linked devices. This additional security layer will further ensure sensitive conversations remain protected across all the platforms, which will further enhance the user's privacy and control over their messaging experience.

