iQOO introduces Anniversary Discount on several 5G devices: Details here

iQOO, a Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer brand has dropped the price of four smartphones in the Indian market and has announced a special sale for it. The sale has been scheduled to go live from April 9 onwards and will last till April 14. Customers will get the opportunity to save around Rs 25,000 when they plan to buy the iQOO 11. The handsets which will stand within the special deals from iQOO will be the iQOO 12 (Red colour variant), iQOO Neo9 Pro, iQOO Z9, and iQOO Z7 Pro. All the devices can be bought from the official website of the company along with e-commerce Amazon India.

Here are the sales, and deals below:

iQOO 12

The iQOO 12 has been priced at Rs 52,999 and receives a major Anniversary Discount of Rs 3,000. This has brought down the price tag of Rs 49,999. The smartphone comes with a BMW and Motorsport partnership. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The device comes with a triple camera setup (50MP + 50MP + 64MP) and it comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display and is backed by a 5000 mAh battery.

iQOO Z9

Priced at Rs 19,999, the iQOO Z9 has become appealing with an Anniversary Discount of Rs 2,000, making it at Rs 17,999. The mid-range smartphone will be available at a compelling combination of performance and affordability. It comes with a Sony IMX882 OIS camera and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor. The device boasts an ultra-brain AMOLED display, and it is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and 8GB + 8GB extended RAM.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

Priced at Rs 35,999, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is available at an Anniversary Discount of Rs 3,000, which has reduced the price to Rs 32,999. The premium device will boast many advanced features and will have cutting-edge technology which will make it a good option for tech enthusiasts who are seeking top-tier performance.

iQOO Neo9 Pro comes with Dual Chip power which is backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The handset further offers flagship-level images, a flat display and a massive battery with 120W fast charging (5160 mAh battery)

iQOO Z7 Pro

The iQOO Z7 Pro was priced at Rs 23,999, and with an Anniversary Discount of Rs 3,000, the new price of the device is Rs 20,999. The smartphone comes with a balance between performance and affordability- making the device a more appealing choice for consumers who are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone under the Rs 21K range.

The 5 G-enabled device is fully loaded with a device which is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor. It has a 3D curved Super-Vision display and is backed by a 66W FlashCharging. The camera comes with a 64MP AURA Light OIS main camera and it runs on Funtouch OS 13 which is based on the Android 13 operating system.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

Priced at Rs 34,999, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will come with an Anniversary Discount of Rs 5,000, which will bring the price to Rs 29,999. The mid-range device comes with decent features, making it a compelling option. Neo 7 Pro 5G comes with an independent gaming chipset with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ gen 1 processor and is backed by 120W FlashCharging.

iQOO 11

Launched at a price tag of Rs 64,999, the iQOO 11 will get a significant Anniversary Discount of Rs 23,000, which will result in the new price of Rs 41,999. The main highlight of the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor which has a BMW collaboration as well- making it a premium device under this price tag.

