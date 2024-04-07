Snapchat Solar System feature: What is it and why is it dangerous for teens?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Snapchat

Snapchat, an instant photo-sharing platform introduced the ‘Friend Solar Systems’ feature in 2022 which was exclusively designed for its premium 'Snapchat+' users. The initiative was a strategic move by Snap (the main company) which enticed the users to subscribe to Snapchat+ by providing an experimental and unique feature. Friend Solar Systems feature has been designed to enhance user engagement by gamifying friendships, motivating users and fostering interaction via collaborative efforts.

Here is everything you need to know about the Friends Solar System feature- like how it works and why it created concerns related to anxiety amongst teens.

Snapchat’s Solar System: How does the feature work?

The Solar System is a metaphor which represents the ‘Sun’, and on the platform, around eight of the closest friends on Snapchat have been assigned as the ‘planets’ of the solar system. These 8 friends are based on the frequency of the interactions.

The planets are ordered from closest to furthest friend- with Mercury being the closest, and further going to other planets in the sequence, like- Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

About the closest to the Sun, Mercury represents the ‘best friend’ to whom the user (representing the Sun) interacts the most, and on the other side, Neptune is the 8th closest friend.

Tapping on a friend’s ‘Best Friends’ or ‘Friends’ badge will showcase other planets which are positioned as placed in the solar system.

Why is it causing anxiety and stress among some teens?

For teens who are socially active and are connected, especially using Snapchat, the Solar System feature ranks as per the feeling and is important.

Witnessing their planet position which dropped with certain friends, like a crush, could be hurtful and may result in feelings of anxiety and insecurity.

This feature could negatively impact the real-life relationships of teens and youths. It may impact mental well-being as young people put much stock into the digital ranking.

Teens are expected to develop unhealthy emotional attachments to the AI chatbot named “My AI” on Snapchat.

What are the changes in the Solar System feature?

Snapchat has made the Solar System feature optional by turning it off by default for the premium users, in response to the criticism and mental health concerns.

Subscribers could choose to enable it manually but the controversy will further highlight the need for social media companies to carefully consider the potential carefully with psychological impacts, majorly on the younger Snapchat users- when the new feature is being rolled out.

Experts have further recommended open discussions between users, mental health professionals and platforms to implement preventive measures for the appropriate protection of young users.

Snapchat+ Features: What else?

Besides the ‘Friend Solar Systems’ feature, Snapchat+ (premium service) further offers several other exclusive features for subscribers, like:

Custom App Icons

Snapchat+ subscribers could enable users to change their home screen- Snapchat app icon with more than 30 custom designs.

Premium subscribers can also customise the colour, badge, and appearance of the app using the “Capturing Color” option.

Story rewatch indicator and boost

Premium subscribers of Snapchat could identify Stories which were rewatched by friends with the presence of an eye emoji. Users could also count the number of rewatches.

Subscribers could further utilize the ‘Story Boost’ feature which elevates the visibility of their private Stories for the next 24 hours, it increases friend views.

Snapchat+ badges and Bitmoji backgrounds

Bitmoji special backgrounds could be used by the premium subscriber like gold or beach paradise.

A Snapchat+ badge will help in identifying the subscribers on the platform.

Notification sounds and Priority replies

Users with Snapchat+ subscribers will reply to other users’ stories for more visibility.

Custom notifications will help the premium user to set different sounds of notifications for different friends.

Chat Features

Subscribers could pin a #1 Best Friend (BFF) which will help to keep their chat on the top.

Custom could also set the chat wallpapers and post-view emojis that enable the premium users with more enhanced personalisation.

Gifting and Snapstreak restore

Snapchat+ subscribers will be able to gift a 12-month subscription to friends.

Subscribers will get more Snapstreak restores every month for repairing the broken streaks.

These exclusive features of Snapchat+ are expanded regularly. Snap’s main focus has been on enhancing the Snapchat experience and further providing additional customisation options for Snapchat+ subscribers. However, the core Snapchat features will remain available for all users.

