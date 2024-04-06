WhatsApp to soon roll out Link Privacy feature, Picture-in-Picture support: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly working on two new features for its app. One of the two new features is a privacy feature, which will help users choose the privacy level of the links that are shared in their chats. The other feature is a new video-viewing feature within the app. These new features were spotted by Android Police and WEBetaInfo respectively. Here are all the details you need to know.

As per a report by Android Police, WhatsApp has started rolling out a link privacy feature to some beta testers. The under-testing feature will enable users to choose to turn off link previews. This means there will be no thumbnail or any other data related to the article alongside the link.

This new feature is aimed at making WhatsApp chats less cluttered and easier to navigate, as well as preventing data leaks. WhatsApp beta testers can access this feature by going to Privacy > Advanced in the app's settings menu, and then tapping the Disable link previews option.

On the other hand, as per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a new video viewing feature, which would enable users to view videos shared amongst contacts on the app in a picture-in-picture segment within the app. The feature is similar to the picture-in-picture feature that is already available when watching YouTube and Instagram videos shared on WhatsApp.

As per the report, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to view videos sent by their contacts in a picture-in-picture mode. This means that you can watch a video, exit the chat, and continue interacting in other groups or chats within WhatsApp, while the video continues playing in a smaller window. However, this feature is still in development and is not yet available even for beta testers. It may take some time before it is released to the public. It is worth noting that this feature will be exclusive to the WhatsApp application, and won't work on any other apps.

