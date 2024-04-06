Center issues new advisory to digital platforms specifically dealing with AI amidst ongoing election

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IT Ministry advisory

Amid the ongoing general election in India, Microsoft recently warned the country about China’s plan to create and amplify AI-generated content. As per the company, China can do this to “benefit its interests”. Many countries around the world including India, South Korea, and the US are going through major elections this year.

“We assess that China will, at a minimum, create and amplify AI-generated content to benefit its interests," according to Clint Watts, General Manager, Microsoft Threat Analysis Center.

Considering this, the center has come down heavily on global digital companies. It has asked them to fix their platforms as part of a new advisory around AI and its potential misuse during polls.

As per the new IT Ministry advisory that specifically deals with AI, digital platforms have to take full accountability and cannot escape by saying that these AI models are in the “under-testing phase.”

"It is reiterated that non-compliance to the provisions of the IT Act and/or IT Rules would result in potential penal consequences to the intermediaries or platforms or its users when identified, including but not limited to prosecution under IT Act and several other statutes of the criminal code," according to the advisory.

Alarmed at AI’s potential misuse, the Centre last month said that social media intermediaries “must not permit any bias or discrimination or threaten the integrity of the electoral process.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a conversation with Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates late last month, also expressed concerns about deepfakes in a democratic country like ours.

"I have engaged with leading minds on AI and its risks. I suggested that we should start with clear watermarks on AI-generated content to prevent misinformation. Proper sources of AI-generated content should also be mentioned," PM Modi emphasised.

"Someone can even misuse my voice to deceive people and such a deepfake can trigger widespread uproar. We need to think about creating robust dos and don'ts on deepfakes," the Prime Minister told the billionaire philanthropist.

