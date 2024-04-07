Blinkit launches PlayStation 5 delivery service: Customer's demand routine delivery into a gaming session

Follow us on Image Source : PS PS5

Blinkit, a Quick-commerce platform has recently announced its partnership with Sony. This partnership enables the platform to deliver the newly launched PlayStation 5 (PS5) Slim edition and controllers in just 10 minutes.

What is the user demanding now?

Following the announcement of PS5 being delivered via Blinkit, customers have been making an unconventional request to turn a routine delivery into a gaming session. The Indian users have been seeking a PlayStation 5 playdate with the delivery agent of Blinkit, which prompted a response from Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit.

The user's request went viral on social media

The user's demand has made a wave as it shared a chat with Blinkit's customer support, which has gained attention across online platforms. The customer has been reportedly insisting on playing FIFA with the delivery agent before making the purchase, stating a need to practice for upcoming gaming sessions with friends- which further indicates how the customers would like the delivery agents to have fun too.

Reaction to the demand

Social media users found humour in the exchange, with many sharing lighthearted comments and reactions. Some have even stated and suggested the idea of introducing a "Gaming Buddy - As - A - Service" on X (formerly known as Twitter) as a potential business venture.

Blinkit CEO’s response

Albinder Dhindsa, the CEO of Blinkit has responded to the viral exchange with a face-palm emoji, where he acknowledged the humorous nature of the situation.

Also, Dhandsa has announced on X (formerly Twitter) that customers in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR will be able to order the PS5 Slim or PS5 Slim Digital Edition for delivery within 10 minutes, along with the availability of PS5 DualSense controllers.

PlayStation 5: Price and other details

The PlayStation 5 Slim is priced at Rs 54,990, while the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition is costing Rs 44,990.

