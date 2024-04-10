Follow us on Image Source : FILE ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Team Honored with John L ‘Jack’ Swigert Jr Award

ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) who successfully executed the Chandrayaan-3 mission has been recognised globally, and its team has been awarded the prestigious 2024 John L ‘Jack’ Swigert, Jr, Award for Space Exploration by the US-based Space Foundation. This annual award was recognised for outstanding achievements in space exploration and discovery.

Award Presentation

The award was presented at the Space Symposium's opening ceremony which took place in Colorado on April 8. DC Manjunath, Consul General of India accepted the award in Houston, on behalf of ISRO's Chandrayaan team.

Significance of the Award

Recent recipients of the John L "Jack" Swigert, Jr. Award include notable entities like NASA and various space exploration teams. The Space Foundation is a nonprofit organization which was established in 1983, to provide information, collaboration and education within the global space ecosystem.

Chandrayaan-3 mission: It’s impact

Chandrayaan-3, which was developed by ISRO, marks India's significant contribution to lunar exploration.

It further extends humanity's understanding of space exploration and fosters cooperation among nations.

The mission further showcased India's leadership and innovation in the global space ecosystem.

Recognition and praise

Space Foundation CEO Heather Pringle praised India's leadership in space exploration and also highlighted the remarkable achievements of the Chandrayaan-3’s team.

The press release from the Space Foundation highlighted the technical excellence and ingenuity demonstrated by the mission.

About the John L ‘Jack’ Swigert Jr Award

The John L ‘Jack’ Swigert Jr Award for Space Exploration was acknowledged as an extraordinary accomplishment in space exploration.

It further honoured the memory of astronaut John L ‘Jack’ Swigert Jr, known for his role in the Apollo 13 mission.

The award also reflects the spirit of exploration and innovation by Swigert's contributions to space exploration.

Chandrayaan-3 mission's success

Chandrayaan-3's successful lunar landing at the uncharted South Pole highlighted India's space achievements and dedication.

India has joined a select group of nations, like Russia, the US and China, for successfully conducting a lunar landing mission.

