Wednesday, April 10, 2024
     
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 team honored with John L ‘Jack’ Swigert Jr Award

The recognition bestowed upon ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 team underscores India's growing prominence in space exploration and its commitment to advancing scientific discovery on a global scale.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2024 15:53 IST
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Team Honored with John L 'Jack' Swigert Jr Award

ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) who successfully executed the Chandrayaan-3 mission has been recognised globally, and its team has been awarded the prestigious 2024 John L ‘Jack’ Swigert, Jr, Award for Space Exploration by the US-based Space Foundation. This annual award was recognised for outstanding achievements in space exploration and discovery.

Award Presentation

The award was presented at the Space Symposium's opening ceremony which took place in Colorado on April 8. DC Manjunath, Consul General of India accepted the award in Houston, on behalf of ISRO's Chandrayaan team.

DC Manjunath

DC Manjunath

Significance of the Award

Recent recipients of the John L "Jack" Swigert, Jr. Award include notable entities like NASA and various space exploration teams. The Space Foundation is a nonprofit organization which was established in 1983, to provide information, collaboration and education within the global space ecosystem.

Chandrayaan-3 mission: It’s impact

  • Chandrayaan-3, which was developed by ISRO, marks India's significant contribution to lunar exploration.
  • It further extends humanity's understanding of space exploration and fosters cooperation among nations.
  • The mission further showcased India's leadership and innovation in the global space ecosystem.

India Tv - John L ‘Jack’ Swigert Jr Award

John L 'Jack' Swigert Jr Award for Chandrayaan-3
Recognition and praise

  • Space Foundation CEO Heather Pringle praised India's leadership in space exploration and also highlighted the remarkable achievements of the Chandrayaan-3’s team.
  • The press release from the Space Foundation highlighted the technical excellence and ingenuity demonstrated by the mission.

About the John L ‘Jack’ Swigert Jr Award

  • The John L ‘Jack’ Swigert Jr Award for Space Exploration was acknowledged as an extraordinary accomplishment in space exploration.
  • It further honoured the memory of astronaut John L ‘Jack’ Swigert Jr, known for his role in the Apollo 13 mission.
  • The award also reflects the spirit of exploration and innovation by Swigert's contributions to space exploration.

Chandrayaan-3 mission's success

  • Chandrayaan-3's successful lunar landing at the uncharted South Pole highlighted India's space achievements and dedication.
  • India has joined a select group of nations, like Russia, the US and China, for successfully conducting a lunar landing mission.

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan-4 mission in ‘process of developing’, India on trajectory of ‘great progress’: ISRO's Somanath

Inputs from ANI

