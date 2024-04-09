Chandrayaan-4 mission in ‘process of developing’, India on trajectory of ‘great progress’: ISRO's Somanath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Noting that India is on the trajectory of “great progress”, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath on Tuesday (April 9) said that Chandrayaan-4 mission is in the “process of developing”. He said that space research is a continuous process and ISRO is committed to its mission for the moon. His remarks came while interacting with the media after attending the twentieth anniversary of the Sat Paul Mittal School in Ludhiana.

This comes on the back of the massive success of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 which landed on moon in August last year.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the country's target of landing on the moon in early 2040s and ISRO is on a continuous exploration mission.

The ISRO chairman said that besides space research, the organisation is also engaging and involving students in several parts of the country in various technology development projects.

India's lunar touchdown

In a historic achievement, India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the moon’s south pole, becoming the first country in the world to land on this portion of the lunar surface.

PM Modi had named the touchdown point of Chandrayaan-3 as ‘Shiva Shakti Point’. The International Astronomical Union (IAU) also approved the Chandrayaan-3 landing site name 'Shiva Shakti'.

India became the fourth country to land on the moon after Russia, the US and China.

(With PTI inputs)

