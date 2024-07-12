20 Starlink satellites deployed in lower than intended orbit likely to crash

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Starlink Satellite

During its most recent Starlink satellite deployment mission, SpaceX faced an unexpected challenge. The Falcon 9 rocket's second-stage engine failed to complete its crucial second burn, causing 20 Starlink satellites to be deployed into a lower orbit than intended. This is a rare anomaly for SpaceX's typically reliable Falcon 9 rocket, which is essential for the company's Starlink internet constellation project.

The lower orbit poses a serious risk to the satellites, as they need to raise their altitude quickly to avoid burning up due to atmospheric drag. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk mentioned on social media that the company is taking extraordinary measures to salvage the mission, including updating satellite software and using onboard ion thrusters to raise the affected satellites' orbits.

SpaceX has successfully established contact with five of the affected satellites and is attempting to use their onboard ion thrusters to raise their orbits faster than atmospheric drag can pull them down.

This incident highlights the complex challenges of satellite deployment missions and the importance of precise orbital insertions. It also demonstrates SpaceX's ability to respond quickly to unforeseen circumstances and use the satellites' built-in propulsion systems in emergency situations.

The space industry will closely monitor the outcome of this rescue attempt for insights into satellite recovery procedures and the capabilities of SpaceX's Starlink satellites in emergencies.

Meanwhile, two NASA astronauts, including Indian-American Sunita Williams, have expressed confidence that Boeing's space capsule can safely return them, despite leaks and engine trouble, as reported by the AP on Wednesday. The astronauts are staying longer at the International Space Station while engineers troubleshoot problems on Boeing's new space capsule that arose during the trip there. NASA stated two weeks ago that a return date would not be set until ground testing was complete and confirmed the safety of the astronauts.

ALSO READ: Indian scientists create infrared star catalogue tool for thirty meter telescope