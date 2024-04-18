Indigenous Cruise Missile clears DRDO's flight test with success: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : ALL INDIA RADIO NEWS (X) Indigenous cruise missile

DRDO has reportedly conducted a successful flight test for the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM). The new missile is said to be equipped with advanced avionics (that deals with aircraft electronic equipment) and software to ensure more reliable and better performance.

The flight of the missile was also monitored from the Su-30-Mk-I aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

It was on Thursday when the Ministry of Defence informed that the test was conducted from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, which was off the coast of Odisha on April 18, 2024.

It was reported further that all subsystems performed as per expectation, during the test. The missile’s performance was monitored by several Range Sensors like Radar, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Telemetry deployed by ITR at different locations to ensure complete coverage of the flight path.

Performance of missile

The missile followed the desired path using waypoint navigation and demonstrated very low-altitude sea-skimming flight. This successful flight test has also established the reliable performance of the indigenous propulsion system developed by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru.

About the missile

The missile is developed by Bengaluru-based DRDO laboratory Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) along with contributions from other laboratories and Indian industries. The test was carried out in the presence of many senior scientists from various DRDO laboratories along with representatives from the production partner.

ALSO READ: Hanwha Systems' SAR Satellite executes earth observation mission

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful flight test of the ITCM and stated that the successful development of indigenous long-range subsonic cruise missiles powered by indigenous propulsion is a major milestone. DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V. Kamat congratulated the entire team of DRDO on the successful conduct of the ITCM launch.

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan-4 mission in ‘process of developing’, India on trajectory of ‘great progress’: ISRO's Somanath

Inputs from IANS