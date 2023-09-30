Rajasthan Elections 2023: Election Commission holds meeting in Jaipur to review poll preparedness

Follow us on Image Source : RAJASTHAN CHIEF ELECTORAL OFFICER (X) The Election Commission has asked the officials to revise the state's voter list with seriousness.

Rajasthan Elections 2023: The Election Commission on Saturday held a meeting in Jaipur to review poll preparedness in Rajasthan. It has asked the officials to revise the state's voter list with seriousness and caution. The Election Commission also ordered the state government officials to maintain strict vigil on the transportation of liquor and cash ahead of the assembly elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goyal met with collectors, superintendents of police, divisional commissioners and range IGs here during the day to review district-wise preparations for the polls due later this year.

Election Commission is on a three-day visit

An official spokesperson said a high-level team of the Election Commission is on a three-day visit to the state to take stock of the preparations. He said the team inquired about the progress of the second special brief revision of the voter's list and stressed making the electoral roll error-free.

The commission also asked state officials to revise the voter list with utmost seriousness, precision and caution. It directed them to strictly monitor the transportation of liquor and cash in the state and take immediate action without waiting for the Model Code of Conduct to be implemented, according to the spokesperson.

The team reviewed the arrangements

In the meeting, the Election Commission team also reviewed the arrangements such as polling stations, availability and storage of EVMs and VVPATs, human resources, vehicles and grievance redressal management and gave instructions to activate a control room.

(with inputs from PTI)