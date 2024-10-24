Rajasthan bypolls: BJP announces candidate for Chorasi assembly constituency

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly bypoll in Rajasthan's Chorasi seat. BJP has named Karilal Nanoma as its candidate for the bypolls. The latest list marks the announcement of candidates on all the seats going for bypolls. Chorasi is one of the assembly seats in Rajasthan which is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST). BJP (BJP) candidate Namoma is Pradhan from Seemalwara village in Dungarpur district.

Notably, there are seven assembly seats in Rajasthan which will go to bypolls. In the earlier list issued on October 19, the BJP fielded Jagmohan Meena from Dausa, Rajendra Bhambhu from Jhunjhunu, Sukhwant Singh from Ramgarh, Rajendra Gurjar from Deoli-Ujiara, Revant Ram Danga from Khinvsar and Shanta Devi Meena from Salumbar.

Who are candidates on other seats?

Jagmohan Meena (Dausa): Jagmohan Meena is a seasoned politician affiliated with the BJP and has been actively involved in local governance. As the brother of Kirodi Lal Meena, he brings political lineage and experience to his candidacy. He is known for his commitment to addressing community issues and has a strong support base in Dausa.

Rajendra Bhambhu (Jhunjhunu): Rajendra Bhambhu is a prominent leader in Jhunjhunu, known for his grassroots engagement and dedication to local development. He has previously held positions within the party and is recognized for his ability to connect with the electorate on pressing issues.

Sukhwant Singh (Ramgarh): Sukhwant Singh has a reputation for his work in community welfare. His candidacy comes at a critical time for Ramgarh, where he aims to consolidate BJP’s position following the recent passing of the former MLA.

Rajendra Gurjar (Deoli-Uniara): Rajendra Gurjar has been a loyal party member, actively participating in various developmental initiatives in the Deoli-Ujiara constituency. His focus on infrastructure and public services has earned him respect among constituents.

Revant Ram Danga (Khinwsar): Revant Ram Danga is a well-known figure in Khinvsar, with a background in social activism. He is committed to uplifting marginalized communities and aims to bring attention to their needs in the assembly.

Shanta Devi Meena (Salumbar): Shanta Devi Meena has previously been involved in local politics and has a reputation for her advocacy on women's issues. Her candidacy for Salumbar reflects the BJP’s strategy to empower female leaders within the party.

rajasthan Assembly bypolls

The last date for filing nomination papers is October 25. The voting for all seven seats in Rajasthan will be held on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23. In the latest list, the BJP has also declared candidates for the bypolls on nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The voting in UP will also be held on November 13.

