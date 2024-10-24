Rajasthan: In first, Great Indian bustard chick born through artificial insemination, CM reacts | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Great Indian bustard chick born through artificial insemination

In a significant development, the scientists achieved a milestone in the conservation of the Great Indian Bustard species which is continuously moving towards extinction. A healthy chick has been born through the new technique of artificial insemination.

Hailing scientists' efforts, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said a historic achievement has been made after in the conservation of the Great Indian Bustard species which is continuously moving towards extinction.

A healthy chick of Great Indian Bastard has been born by using artificial insemination technology in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, he added.

This remarkable success has been achieved at the artificial breeding center in Jaisalmer under the "Bustard Conservation and Rehabilitation Program" run with the important objective of preventing the extinction of Rajasthan's state bird Great Indian Bustard and increasing its numbers, the CM said.

This unprecedented achievement will prove to be an important milestone in the direction of Great Indian Bustard conservation, he added.

"Happy and proud news! A historic achievement has been made in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Significant success has been achieved in the conservation of the Great Indian Bustard species which is continuously moving towards extinction," his post on X read.

Congratulations and best wishes to all the scientists, forest department officers and employees associated with this innovative project for their tireless and commendable efforts, he added.

