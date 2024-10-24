Delhi AQI soars to 340, air quality in 'very poor' category for third consecutive day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

As winter approaches, Delhi's air is becoming more poisonous and pollution levels continue to rise. On Thursday morning, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi increased to 340. It is the third consecutive day that AQI was recorded above 300 (very poor) in the national capital. Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri remained the most polluted with AQI at 400 while Okhla witnessed AQI 328. In the entire national capital, the AQI remained very poor on Thursday morning.

The worst effect of pollution in Delhi NCR happened to be on people's health. Usually, people reach India Gate in the early morning for walks, exercise, and cycling, but due to rising pollution it mostly remains vacant. The number of people going out for the exercise has significantly reduced.

Area-wise AQI in Delhi

List of areas in Delhi with their respective air pollution levels:

Vivek Vihar 368

Sri Aurobindo Marg 336

Wazipur 378

Sonia Vihar 370

Siri Fort 340

Rohini 377

RK Puram 367

Pratapgarh 351

Anand Vihar 400

Ashok Vihar 348

Bawana 385

Buradri 356

Dwarka 353

IGI 331

ITO 330

Jahangirpuri 400

Mandir Marg 347

Mundka 372

Najafgarh 350

Okhla 328

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

GRAP II invoked

Earlier on Monday, restrictions under the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were imposed. Due to the unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions, the AQI is likely to remain very poor in the coming days. Meanwhile, the effect of air pollution was seen on River Yamuna as white toxic foam was seen floating on the river in the Kalindi Kunj area on Thursday morning.