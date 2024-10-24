Follow us on Image Source : FILE BJP slams Congress after Kharge snubbed during Priyanka Gandhi's nomination in Wayanad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come down heavily on the Congress party after Mallikarjun Kharge's video standing outside the room during Priyanka Gandhi's nomination went viral. The BJP called the anti-Dalit mentality of Congress stating that Rahul Gandhi would deprive the people of Dalit community of respect and opportunities after removing reservations.

In a post on X, BJP said, "The way Mallikarjun Kharge ji was kept out of the room during Priyanka Vadra's nomination today. Similarly, after removing reservation, Rahul Gandhi will deprived the people of the Dalit community of respect and opportunities. If the Gandhi family can insult Kharge ji like this, then one can imagine how much hatred they must have for the Dalit community."

Moreover, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatiya held a press conference and lambasted the Congress. He said, "If there is anyone who knows how to exploit the Dalit community, it is Congress." He added that Congress can never know how to empower Dalit and other backward communities.

Giriraj Singh compares Kharge with Sitaram Keshari

Among other BJP leaders, Giriraj Singh also reacted to the incident. he compared Kharge with Congress' former president Sitaram Keshari, who was allegedly disrespected in the party. Taking to X, Singh said, "Wow Congress..Kharge ji after Sita Ram Keshari ji."

Rajiv Chandrasekhar slams Congress

Former Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar also shared the video of Kharge staring from outside the room. Taking a dig, Chandrasekhar said, "Where were you Mallikarjun kharge Saheb ? when first family Priyanka Vadra ji was filing her nomination as Cong candidate for Wayanad. Kept outside - because he's not family. Self-respect & dignity sacrificed at the altar of arrogance and entitlement of the Sonia family. Just imagine if they treat senior Dalit leader & Party president like this, how they will treat the people of Wayanad."