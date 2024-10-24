Five of family killed, one injured after car overturns in Rajasthan's Sirohi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative Image

In an unfortunate incident, five people of a family were killed while one woman was injured on Thursday after their car lost balance and subsequently overturned in Rajasthan's Sirohi, police said. Providing details about the tragic accident, SP Sirohi Anil Kumar said that the car was at high speed when it lost balance and overturned following a tire burst.

SP Kumar further added that the passengers were heading for Rajasthan's Jodhpur from Gujarat when the accident took place near Sarneshwar Bridge on the Bearwar-Pindwara Highway in Sirohi.

Soon after the accident, police immediately reached the site. The injured woman was rushed to the hospital where she was receiving treatment, the official said. The bodies of five deceased were sent to a mortuary for postmortem, the official added.

School bus overturns in Kota

Earlier on Monday, a private school bus overturned in Rajasthan's Kota in which a student was killed while 12 other students were injured. As per the details, the incident occurred near the trenching ground in the Nanta region. At the time of the accident, approximately 30 students were onboard. The injured students were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla also visited the hospital to check on the condition of the injured children.

According to reports, the accident occurred due to negligence of the driver. Following the incident, there was chaos at the site. Nearby residents quickly rushed to the scene and helped rescue the children trapped inside the bus. Most of the children were safely pulled out, although a few were found with severe injuries.

