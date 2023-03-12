Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rajasthan: IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Jodhpur after glitch

Rajasthan: An India Air Force Mi-17 helicopter with 20 airmen made an emergency landing in the Lohawat area of Jodhpur. The helicopter made a precautionary landing due to some technical glitch on Sunday afternoon. The helicopter had taken off from the Jodhpur airbase for Phalodi airbase.

The technical team fixed the glitch

A technical team fixed the glitch and the chopper was able to take off after about an hour's delay to its destination. According to Badri Prasad, Circle Inspector, Lohawat Police Station, two MI-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force had taken off from the Jodhpur air force station for Phalodi air force station Sunday afternoon.

"About 2.30 pm. one of the helicopters developed some technical glitch and resorted to an emergency landing in village Pilwa," said the officer.

Chopper had 20 airmen

The chopper had 20 airmen on board. They all alighted the chopper and secured it from the villagers, who swarmed to the spot in curiosity. Prasad said that police also rushed to the spot to help the chopper team and control the crowd.

(with inputs from PTI)