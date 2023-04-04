Rajasthan CM Gehlot, his predecessor Vasundhara test COVID positive

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rajasthan CM Gehlot and his predecessor Vasundhara turn COVID-positive.

Amid the soaring cases of Coronavirus in the country, the incumbent Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, and his predecessor Vasundhara Raje announced that they were infected with the lethal virus on Tuesday. Both leaders informed about the disease within a gap of half an hour today.

Taking to Twitter, Raje said, "My report has come positive in the investigation of COVID. I am in complete isolation on the advice of doctors. Those who have been in contact with me, get yourself tested and take precautions."

Whereas Gehlot also tweeted in the same fashion and wrote, "In the last few days, the cases of covid have increased across the country. I have been infected with Covid with mild symptoms. As per the advice of the doctors, I will continue working from my residence for the next few days. All of you take care and follow the Covid protocol."

Notably, Gehlot was accompanied by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi and other senior leaders in Surat when he was produced in a court in the surname defamation case.

India logs over 3,000 new cases with daily positivity rate at 6.1%

It is worth mentioning India logged 3,038 fresh infections, taking the active cases tally to 21,179. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the death toll climbed to 5,30,901 with 9 more fatalities.

While two deaths each were reported from Delhi and Punjab, one each was reported by Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand in a span of 24 hours and two were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. As per the Union health ministry, the daily positivity rate of Covid-19 currently stands at 6.1%

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also advised people to be cautious in view of the prevailing Covid situation. On Monday, Mandaviya said people need to be cautious amid rising cases of the Covid sub-variant, Omicron. However, he added that there was no need to hospitalise patients as the majority are being advised home isolation.

