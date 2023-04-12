Rajasthan: Congress high command likely to take 'action' against defiant Sachin Pilot amid ongoing feud

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan: Congress high command likely to take 'action' against defiant Sachin Pilot amid the ongoing feud

Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot: Amid the ongoing feud in Rajasthan Congress, the party's high command is likely to take "action" against the state's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot for staging a protest against his own government. According to sources, Congress president Mallikarjun is expected to intervene in the matter to chalk out action against Pilot.

"Action against Pilot is sure and the party would deliberate on it in the next few days. It might take some time as the Congress president is not in the national capital from April 16 to 18," sources added.

They further said Pilot was called by the state in-charge a day before his hunger strike and was advised to meet the leadership to resolve the issue, however, he did not comply with it, saying he would meet after his "ansan."

Rajasthan Congress in-charge to meet Kharge

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh is expected to meet Kharge on Thursday (April 13), to submit a written report on the matter. Further, the party leadership will deliberate on the report before deciding on action against Pilot. As per sources, Kharge will consult with state MPs Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala and KC Venugopal on the matter.

Randhawa also questioned Pilot's way of raising the corruption issue. "I agree with the issue of corruption raised by Sachin Pilot but the way he raised it is not correct. He should have raised it during the Assembly session... Today (discussion with Sachin Pilot) happened for half an hour and we will talk tomorrow also. I will analyze all things & prepare a report as to who is at fault. Action should have been taken in the past but was not done but this time action will be taken," he added.

What's the matter?

It should be mentioned here that Pilot observed a day-long fast on Tuesday (April 11) demanding action from his own government over cases of alleged corruption during the BJP's term. Pilot also targeted the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan for not taking action against the alleged corruption of the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, led by Vasundhara Raje.