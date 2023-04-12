Rajasthan CM Gehlot disregards Pilot's protest amid ongoing feud: 'Our goal is to...' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ASHOKGEHLOT51 Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot reacts on Sachin Pilot row amid ongoing feud

Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot: A day after Congress leader Sachi Pilot's hunger strike, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday held a press conference in Jaipur. Speaking at the presser he said that the government is focused on curbing inflation in the state and nothing else. "Our goal is to reduce inflation. Apart from this, we do not and will not pay attention to anything else," Gehlot said on the question raised by Sachin Pilot and other leaders.

The Chief Minister also sought to dismiss Pilot's charge of government inaction in cases of corruption during the previous BJP dispensation, saying the Rajasthan Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has raided several corrupt officers, something which has not happened in any other place in the country.

What Gehlot said?

"Our aim is to ease inflation. This is our only focus and we are not going to deviate from it," Gehlot added.

His statements came after the state's Deputy Chief Minister Pilot observed a day-long fast on Tuesday (April 11) demanding action from his own government over cases of alleged corruption during the BJP's term.

Pilot also targeted the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan for not taking action against the alleged corruption of the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, led by Vasundhara Raje.

ALSO READ: Will Sachin Pilot-led rebellion conclude like Mamata Banerjee's revolt in 1990s?

Randhawa questions Pilot's way of raising issue

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that Pilot should have raised the issue of corruption during the Assembly session.

"I agree with the issue of corruption raised by Sachin Pilot but the way he raised it is not correct. He should have raised it during the Assembly session... Today (discussion with Sachin Pilot) happened for half an hour and we will talk tomorrow also. I will analyze all things & prepare a report as to who is at fault. Action should have been taken in the past but was not done but this time action will be taken," he added.

Gehlot releases video on 'Mission 2030'

On Tuesday, Gehlot also released a video of his vision to make Rajasthan a top state by 2030. In his video, Gehlot spoke about various schemes of his government, including the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, subsidised LPG cylinders and accident insurance of Rs 10 lakh among others.

The Chief Minister said Rajasthan's progress is being hindered by the rising inflation, and the schemes of the state government are aimed at providing relief to the people. He added that a lot of work has to be done to make 'Mission 2030' successful.

ALSO READ: Unfazed by Sachin Pilot protest, Ashok Gehlot releases video of vision 'Mission 2030' for Rajasthan

It should be mentioned here that Gehlot and his former deputy Pilot have been at loggerheads since 2020 when the latter revolted against Gehlot's leadership, leading to a month-long political crisis that ended after assurance by the party leadership to look into the issues.

(With inputs from PTI)