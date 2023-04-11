Unfazed by Sachin Pilot protest, Ashok Gehlot releases video of vision 'Mission 2030' for Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot vs Pilot: Unfazed by senior Congress Sachin Pilot's day-long dharna against his own party-led government in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot released a video portraying his vision to take the state to the top by 2030. Pilot, a former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and a CM-in-waiting for too long defied his party leadership and began his daylong fast at the Shaheed Smarak, demanding action in cases of alleged corruption related to the previous BJP government in the state led by Vasundhara Raje.

The chief minister, ignoring the internal unrest, was heard saying in the video, "I have decided that I have to make Rajasthan the top state by 2030. To realise this dream, the last four budgets and this year's 'Bachat, Rahat and Badhat' budget, I have made schemes no other state has."

Gehlot and his former deputy Pilot have been at loggerheads since 2020 when the latter revolted against Gehlot's leadership.

Image Source : PTICongress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur

In his video, Gehlot was heard speaking about various schemes of his government, including the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, subsidised LPG cylinders and accident insurance of Rs 10 lakh among others.

He said a lot of work has to be done to make 'Mission 2030' successful. "The first step towards the mission was this year's 'Bachat, Rahat and Badhat' Budget. Today, I am taking the next step. From April 24, thousands of inflation relief camps will be organised in the entire state so that people get the benefits of the state government schemes," Gehlot said.

The chief minister said Rajasthan is not able to progress due to the rising inflation and the schemes of the state government are aimed at providing relief to the people.

