Rajasthan doctors launch 'Maha' rally against Right to Health Bill in Jaipur amid ongoing protest

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan doctors launch 'Maha' rally against Right to Health Bill in Jaipur

Rajasthan doctors' protest: In an attempt to show their strength, Rajasthan doctors launched a "Maha" rally against the Right to Health (RTH) Bill today in Jaipur. This comes after a huge rally was taken out on March 27.

On Monday, April 3, a six-member delegation of doctors led by the secretary of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Society, Vijay Kapoor met the state government representatives to resolve the impasse over the Bill and ensure appropriate medical care for the people. However, the meeting failed to reach a concrete solution to the issue.

What does the bill say?

Private doctors in Rajasthan are demanding the withdrawal of the Bill passed in the state assembly on March 28. According to the bill, every resident of the state will have the right to emergency treatment and care "without prepayment" in any "public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres".

And in accordance with the bill, the government will cover the expense of the treatment and reimburse the private hospitals and clinics. However, this did not go well with the clinics and the private hospitals. Further, the bill also permits any citizen of the state to avail health benefits in any recognised clinic. Meanwhile, people can also avail free medicines, diagnostics in health centres, consultations, and outdoor and indoor patient services without prepayment.

ALSO READ: Ahead of election, Gehlot govt's Right to Health Bill passed in Rajasthan Assembly

Protest enters day 15

"The kind of rally that was taken out on March 27, will be taken out on Tuesday as well. The rally will be taken out from Residents Hostel Ground SMS Medical College. It will reach SMS Medical College via Gokhale Hostel Road, Tonk Road, Maharani College Tiraha, Ashok Marg, Rajput Sabha Bhavan, Panch Batti, MI Road, Ajmeri Gate, New Gate, Albert Hall," Dr Kapoor said.

He said that doctors have been called from all the districts of the state to make this rally a success. "After this rally, there will be a meeting of our committee, in which further decisions will be taken. Our protest will continue till the government withdraws this bill," Dr Kapoor added. He said 100% of private hospitals from at least 21 districts of the state have given written applications for mass de-empanelment of government schemes.