Fresh guidelines: Rajasthan police to pay double fine, face departmental probe for violating traffic rules

Rajasthan: In a strict move to curb traffic violations by the people in uniform, fresh guidelines have been issued in Rajasthan wherein policemen not adhering to rules will have to pay a double fine. In addition, departmental action will also be taken against them for violating traffic rules.

On the instruction of Director General of Police Umesh Mishra, the directions in this regard were issued by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) VK Singh.

"Those police officials who do not wear helmets and sit with more than two passengers on a two-wheeler, not wear seat belts while driving a four-wheeler, jump red light, drink and drive and violate other traffic rules as prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act will have to pay double the normal fine," Singh said. He also added that department action will also be taken against defaulters.

Rs 100 crore to boost traffic management system

Earlier in January this year, the Rajasthan government gave approval to an additional financial provision of Rs 100 crore to bolster the state's traffic management system. The officials said the move was taken to strengthen the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) in an attempt to prevent accidents and address the rising traffic pressure on roads.

According to a proposal, this system will be essential to ensuring prompt action against traffic law violators. The ITMS will be strengthened, and this would help to reduce traffic accidents brought on by over-speeding and overloaded vehicles, officials aid.

They further stated that several systems, including automatic traffic monitoring and violation detection systems, speed violation detection systems, red light violation systems, and CCTV surveillance systems, will also be implemented as part of the ITMS.

(With PTI inputs)