Rajasthan: PM Modi to flag off state's first Vande Bharat Express train on April 12 | DETAILS

Vande Bharat Express:​ Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express train on April 12 through video conferencing. According to officials, the train will run from Jaipur to New Delhi on the first day.

On the inaugural day, the train will run from Jaipur to Delhi instead of Ajmer.

According to sources, this train will run from Jaipur on the day of the inauguration, while on normal days the train will operate between Ajmer-Delhi. The final schedule of the train including the timing of the train, days in the week, stoppage and the fare will be determined shortly.

Speciality of the train

The speciality of this train is that it is completely made of 100% indigenous technology. This air-conditioned vehicle has many facilities like automatic doors, GPS system, WiFi, etc.

This train underwent trials for three days in March. It will run between Ajmer to Delhi at a speed of about 110 kilometres per hour. It would be the 14th Vande Bharat Express since the first semi-high-speed train was launched on February 15, 2019, from New Delhi to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

More about Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express is a high-performance, electric multiple-unit train operated by Indian Railways. It was designed by RDSO and manufactured by the government-owned Integral Coach Factory (ICF), located in Chennai. It is considered a semi-high-speed train, which is the second fastest train in India.

According to reports, Vande Bharat Express remains the most profitable and lucrative business for Indian railways, with the highest occupancy rate of 130%. It should be mentioned here that Vande Bharat was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

