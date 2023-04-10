Sachin Pilot's fast against party's interests, anti-party activity: Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sachin Pilot's fast is against party's interests, anti-party activity: Congress

Jaipur: Congress on Monday warned former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot for going on day-long fast tomorrow against inaction by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the "Vasundhara scam". The party also termed the Pilot’s fast as "against party interests" and is "anti-party activity".

Pilot on Sunday alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led government failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the BJP rule in Rajasthan and announced plans to hold a day-long fast on April 11 to press for action.

“Anti-party activity”

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, AICC In charge of Rajasthan in a statement said, “Sachin Pilot's day-long fast tomorrow is against the party interests and is anti-party activity. If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and public. "I have been an AICC in-charge for the last 5 months and Pilot-ji has never discussed this issue with me. I am in touch with him and I still appeal for calm dialogue since he is an indisputable asset to the Congress party," Randhawa added.

Randhawa asked Pilot to raise issues at party platforms

Randhawa said he talked to Pilot during the day and told him to raise issues at party platforms instead of going public against its own government. "I personally called Sachin Pilot and asked him to raise such matters at party platforms instead of going public like this," he told PTI when asked if he had discussed Pilot's proposed fast with him.

Randhawa said the two letters Pilot was referring to for action against graft by the previous Vasundhara Raje government have never been raised before him despite several talks and discussions.

Pilot called for hunger strike

Sources close to Pilot said he will go ahead with his day-long fast on Tuesday to press for his demand for action against corruption during the previous BJP regime in Rajasthan and added that his fight is against graft under the Raje dispensation and not targeted at anyone else.

Sachin Pilot on Sunday asserted that he wants the public not to feel that the present government isn't capable of fulfilling its promises. "On April 11, I will do a one-day hunger strike to mark my words that action should be taken against corruption in the state so that the public does not feel that we are not doing any work or we have not fulfilled any of our promises," said Sachin Pilot, Congress MLA.

(With PTI inputs)

