'No differences between me and Sachin Pilot.. will fight elections together': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

"There are no differences. Small differences keep happening in our party, it happens with all parties in every state. But we'll contest elections together, win and form Government," said Gehlot.

March 18, 2023 20:09 IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan: Ahead of the elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed there are no differences between him and his junior Sachin Pilot and added both will contest the upcoming Assembly polls together. 

While speaking to media persons after meeting Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi, Gehlot asserted there are "small differences" among leaders in every party and in every state but he will contest the upcoming elections together.   

"There are no differences. Small differences keep happening in our party, it happens with all parties in every state. But we'll contest elections together, win and form Government," he said. 

 

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

 

