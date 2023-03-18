'No differences between me and Sachin Pilot.. will fight elections together': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan: Ahead of the elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed there are no differences between him and his junior Sachin Pilot and added both will contest the upcoming Assembly polls together.

While speaking to media persons after meeting Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi, Gehlot asserted there are "small differences" among leaders in every party and in every state but he will contest the upcoming elections together.

"There are no differences. Small differences keep happening in our party, it happens with all parties in every state. But we'll contest elections together, win and form Government," he said.

