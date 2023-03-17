Ahead of polls, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces formation of 19 new districts in state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Friday, announced the formation of new districts in the state. While speaking at the State Assembly, CM said with the formation of new districts, the state now has a total of 50 districts.

"We received demands for the formation of some new districts in the state. We had formed a high-level committee to examine these proposals and we have received the final report," he said in the Assembly. "I now announce the formation of new districts in the state," he added.

List of the new districts announced on Friday:

Anupgarh Bharatpur Gangapur City Jaipur Uttar Jaipur Dakshin Jodhpur Paschim Jodhpur Purva Neem Ka Thana Khairthal Phalodi Kotputli Kekri Baiwar Dig Didwana Dudu Salumber Sanchor Shahpura

