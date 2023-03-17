Friday, March 17, 2023
     
  4. Ahead of polls, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces formation of 19 new districts in state

Ahead of polls, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces formation of 19 new districts in state

While speaking at the State Assembly, CM said with the formation of new districts, the state now has a total of 50 districts.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Jaipur Updated on: March 17, 2023 19:35 IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Image Source : PTI Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Friday, announced the formation of new districts in the state. While speaking at the State Assembly, CM said with the formation of new districts, the state now has a total of 50 districts. 

"We received demands for the formation of some new districts in the state. We had formed a high-level committee to examine these proposals and we have received the final report," he said in the Assembly.  "I now announce the formation of new districts in the state," he added.

List of the new districts announced on Friday:

  1. Anupgarh
  2. Bharatpur
  3. Gangapur City
  4. Jaipur Uttar
  5. Jaipur Dakshin
  6. Jodhpur Paschim
  7. Jodhpur Purva
  8. Neem Ka Thana
  9. Khairthal
  10. Phalodi
  11. Kotputli
  12. Kekri
  13. Baiwar
  14. Dig
  15. Didwana
  16. Dudu
  17. Salumber
  18. Sanchor
  19. Shahpura

This is a breaking story. More details awaited. 

