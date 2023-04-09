Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sachin Pilot slams Ashok Gehlot over inaction against "Vasundhara scams", announces one-day hunger strike

Rajasthan: Major troubles are brewing for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the state as Congress MLA and Former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot alleged him for not taking action against the "Vasundhara scam". During a press conference, Sachin Pilot announced that he will do a one-day hunger strike against the inaction of the present government in the state on the previous BJP government's corruption on Tuesday.

Pilot called for hunger strike

Sachin Pilot on Sunday asserted that he wants the public not to feel that the present government isn't capable of fulfilling its promises. "On April 11, I will do a one-day hunger strike to mark my words that action should be taken against corruption in the state so that the public does not feel that we are not doing any work or we have not fulfilled any of our promises," said Sachin Pilot, Congress MLA.

Didn't receive CM's response

He further claimed that he wrote a letter to Ashok Gehlot for coming up with strategies for the upcoming assembly election in the state. However he didn't receive any response from the CM. "I wrote a letter to CM Ashok Gehlot and said that elections are coming and we must show the public that there is no difference between our promises and our work. But I have not received any answer from the CM yet...In Rajasthan, we are neither using them nor misusing the investigating agencies...Our workers and public should not think that we don't fulfil our promises," said Pilot.

Pilot took jibe at centre and Rajasthan CM

Moreover, remarks of Sachin Pilot reflected the inaction of the present government in the state. He said, "You all know that the central govt is misusing the central agencies. On one hand where central govt is misusing the agencies to target the leadership of Congress, but in Rajasthan, we are neither using them nor misusing them. This was an important issue..because the public should not think that we don't fulfil our promises."

