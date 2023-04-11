Rajasthan: Congress divided over Sachin Pilot issue, Kharge may intervene to end ongoing feud, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SACHINPILOT Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister held a daylong hunger strike

Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot: As feud is brewing yet again in Rajasthan Congress, the party seems to be divided on Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's issue. According to sources, one faction of the party is of the view that there should be strong action against the 45-year-old leader, while another believes that Pilot is an asset as he has popularity, especially amongst the youth and the party should utilise that.

Notably, Pilot observed a fast here Tuesday demanding action from his own government over cases of alleged corruption during the BJP's term. Later today (April 11), Congress was supposed to issue a statement on the issue, however, after deliberation, the party decided to not put out any statement, sources added.

Congress president may intervene to end tussle

Meanwhile, Pilot's faction also alleged that none of the senior leaders is accessible to him and he feels humiliated by that. As per sources, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to call the Rajasthan Chief Minister, incharge of the state and Pilot to Delhi in an attempt to resolve the tussle.

Unfazed by the warning of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who said any such protest against the state government would amount to anti-party activity and go against the party's interest, Pilot launched his fast.

He also targeted the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan for not taking action against the alleged corruption of the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, led by Vasundhara Raje.

Movement against corruption will continue: Pilot

Pilot's agitation amid a factional feud in the Congress is being seen as an attempt to put pressure on the party's high command to resolve the leadership issue in the state ahead of the Assembly polls due by the year-end.

Later in the evening around 4 pm Pilot ended his fast and said that his movement against graft will continue. "We had assured people that effective action will be taken against corruption by the former BJP government in the state. I wanted the Congress government to take action against the corruption by the former BJP government," he said. This movement against corruption will continue," Pilot added.

