Sachin Pilot saga: What's the road ahead for Congress leader l Options

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has remained as an epicenter in Rajasthan politics since ever Congress wrested power from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the 2018 assembly election in the state. In the last five years, Pilot has been seen in different roles, some of which were unexpected and problematic for his party. He was like a real crusader during the 2018 election. Being Rajashtan Congress president, he devised strategies and implemented them meticulously across the state to oust BJP from the power.

Post-2018 election victory, the CM post triggered bitter rivalry with his senior colleague Ashok Gehlot. Gehlot outsmarted Pilot in the game of throne. Subsequently, Gehlot won Sonia Gandhi-led high command's trust and became the chief minister. Pilot settled with the deputy CM post. This apparently hurt Pilot and his supporters. The high political drama in Jaipur days before Gehlot's election as CM set the duo against each other which resulted in frequent war of words. Gehlot and Pilot traded charges against each other every now and then troubling the party state unit. In July 2020, the bitterness crossed the red line and upset Pilot along with 18 MLAs reached the Haryana hotel. It was speculated that BJP was behind the coup. However, somehow, Congress managed to prevent any split in the party. The coup chapter ended with losing the state party president and deputy CM post. But, the rivalry did not end there.

Now, just ahead of the assembly election, Pilot again returned to rebellion mode. This time he staged a daylong fast against the Gehlot government pressing action against certain people who committed corruption during BJP rule.

Now, the question is why at a very important juncture (election) a senior party donned the cap of a rebel. Pilot is a seasoned politician. He would have weighed all the consequences of his day-long hunger strike at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur. At this point of time, it is difficult to decode his hidden strategies. However, there are four possible cards he may play in the coming days.

New Party: Rajasthan Congress politics may unfold in Punjab-way. Just ahead of the Punjab Assembly election then CM Amarinder Singh quit Congres and formed his own party Punjab Lok Congress (PLK) and entered into a pre-poll alliance with BJP. Pilot may float his own regional party to please his supporters. His own party will enable him to target both Gehlot-led Congress and BJP. He may negotiate post-election with either BJP or Congress. He may get CM post in a hung assembly scenario, however, it is certainly a very hypothetical theory.

Become turncoat: With his latest protest against Gehlot, it is certain that the space for Pilot in the state unit will be constrained further. In such chocking atmosphere, it is unlikely he would extend his inning in the grand old party. His close friend and former colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia is already in BJP who may convince Pilot to jump the ship. In coming days, if BJP's internal survey shows losing the poll battle, BJP may rope in him. Like the saffron party did in the case of Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra. With influence in at least 20 constituencies, Pilot might be the kingmaker or perhaps a king (CM).

Remain in Congress: Pilot is close to new generation leadership of Congress- Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Gandhi siblings may use their good rapport with Pilot and convince him to remain in the party. He may get a promise of a CM post which apparently, it seems unlikey as Gehlot and his supporters MLAs will not let off. Seeing losing Rajasthan, Congress may get agreed to Pilot's terms.

Silent game: Pilot may resort to status quo remaining mum on his plans leaving his rivals guessing about his next move. He may reveal his cards post-election and pick up the best offer. If his two dozen or more loyal candidates win the election, he will bet for higher stakes.

