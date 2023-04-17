'I too have been doing politics for long time, understand trickery used by PM Modi': Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Alomst a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech during a Railways event, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said he understands the "trickery" used by PM Modi in his speeches as he has been in politics for long.

During his address at a programme organised at the Rajasthan College in Jaipur, the Congress leader said Modi would begin his speech with the words "my friend Ashok Gehlot" and then subject his government to harsh criticism.

He called it his "cleverness". Referring to Modi's speech delivered virtually at a railway programme organised on April 12, Gehlot said, "The prime minister had recently joined a VC (video-conference) from Delhi.... He started his speech saying 'my friend Ashok Gehlot'. And they will do whatever they want with my government (meri sarkar ki aisi ki taisi karenge). This is cleverness."

"Speech sounds like election bugle"

The veteran leader said after Modi's speech, he had tagged the prime minister in a tweet and said he had sounded the election bugle.

"I understand all these tricks.... I too have been doing politics for a long time," he said.

Gehlot gives advice to PM Modi

The Congress leader pointed out that Modi had himself said in Mangarh that when he was the (Gujarat) chief minister, Ashok Gehlot was the seniormost among all the chief ministers in the country.

"When I am senior, the prime minister should take my advice and implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) across the country," he said.

"Implement the OPS.... This is the first advice to you.... The scheme we have made for Rajasthan, you should implement it for the country," he added.

Gehlot accused Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of creating a new model in the country's politics of toppling elected governments through "horse trading", such as in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and Manipur.

(With inputs from PTI)

