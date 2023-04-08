Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Rajasthan: Dalit woman raped, set afire in Barmer; died due to lack of treatment

Rajasthan: A Dalit woman was allegedly raped and set on fire in the Barmer district of Rajasthan on Thursday. Later the woman died due to lack of treatment. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat on Saturday informed that the woman was raped in the daylight and was immediately admitted to a hospital where there is no burn unit. After 24 hours she was referred to Jodhoour and died there due to lack of treatment.

While attacking the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat said, "This is not a new incident in Rajasthan. A Dalit woman was raped in the daylight by a Muslim man who later tries to burn the woman alive. The woman was immediately admitted to a hospital where there is no burn unit. She was referred to Jodhpur after 24 hrs and she died there due to lack of treatment. Women are not safe in the Ashok Gehlot's govt. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat on Barmer rape."

A Dalit woman was allegedly raped and set on fire in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Friday. The victim, who suffered 40 per cent burn injuries was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Jodhpur, they said. Pachpadra Police Station SHO Rajendra Singh said the alleged incident occurred on Thursday.

Case registered against accused

The accused, identified as Shakoor, allegedly raped the woman and then poured some chemical on her before setting her on fire. Shakoor, who lives near the victim's house, has been arrested, Singh said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police added.

