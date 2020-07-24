Friday, July 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Breaking News: Top headlines this hour
Live now

Breaking News: Top headlines this hour

Get all the latest news on India's coronavirus cases, updates on COVID-19 vaccine, monsoon rains, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2020 8:57 IST
Breaking News: July 24, 2020 | Top Headline Today

Breaking News: July 24, 2020 | Top Headline Today

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 15.4 million, as 15,439,456 people have been infected with deadly virus. While 631,926 fatalities have been recorded so far. The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,034,831 and 144,242, respectively. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 24, 2020 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    After TikTok, WeChat, govt likely to ban more Chinese apps

    After banning 59 major mobile apps with Chinese origins, including TikTok, the government is likely to ban more such applications. The applications — Helo Lite, ShareIt Lite, Bigo Lite and VFY Lite — have been removed from the Google playstore and Apple app store, Hindustan Times quoted officials as saying. Read Full Story

  • Jul 24, 2020 8:32 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Woman alleges hospital of not handing over body of covid deceased husband; moves high court

    A woman has moved the Telangana High Court alleging that the body of her husband, who died of COVID-19, was not handed over to her by a private hospital here over pending dues, and sought relief. The woman,a daily labourer, in a writ petition filed before the court alleged that hospital management did not hand over her 49-year-old husband's remains after he died at the hospital on July 22 over non-payment of balance amount of treatment. Read Full Story

  • Jul 24, 2020 8:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Earthquake tremors hit Katra

    Earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours on Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt 89 kms east of Katra, at 5:11 am today.

    Read full story here

  • Jul 24, 2020 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Watch Swami Ramdev's yoga tips to keep body healthy during monsoon

    Watch Swami Ramdev's yoga lessons to boost immunity, maintain good health and fight coronavirus, LIVE every day at 7:58 am and repeat 5 pm, only on India TV. Watch today's show on yoga tips to keep body healthy during monsoon | 

Top News

Latest News

X