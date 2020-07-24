Image Source : FILE PHOTO China shuts down US consulate in Chengdu in a tit-for-tat move

In what is certainly a tit-for-tat move, China has asked US to shut down it's consulate in Chengdu. This comes on the back on increasingly stressed diplomatic relations between the country in the recent times. US, a few days ago had ordered China to shut down its consulate in Houston, Texas.

The Trump administration on Tuesday ordered the Houston consulate closed within 72 hours. It alleged Chinese agents tried to steal data from facilities in Texas including the Texas A&M medical system.

The United States has an embassy in Beijing and consulates in five other mainland cities — Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenyang and Wuhan. It also has a consulate in Hong Kong, a Chinese territory.

