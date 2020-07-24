Mahindra Group launches Mahindra University 'of the future': All you need to know

Image Source : MAHINDRA UNIVERSITY TWITTER The Mahindra Group launches Mahindra University (MU).

The Mahindra Group on Friday launched Mahindra University (MU) to deliver more balanced education, combining the latest technology, liberal arts, to create next-generation leaders. The University also plans to launch series of institutes at its 130-acre Hyderabad campus for pursuing undergraduate, post-graduate and PhD courses.

Mahindra University future road map

MU will launch the School of Management (2021-22)

Plans to launch of School of Law (2021-22)

Plans to launch of Indira Mahindra School of Education (2021-22)

Plans to launch the School of Media & Liberal Arts (2022-23)

Plans to launch the School of Design (2023-24)

Mahindra University: Who is what

Image Source : MAHINDRA UNIVERSITY TWITTER Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group Chairman and Chancellor, Mahindra University

Anand Mahindra, Chancellor, Mahindra University and Chairman, Mahindra Group

"Liberal Arts is a humanistic way of looking at education. I look forward to a day when we can all say Education is Liberal Arts and every discipline is its subset," Anand Mahindra said.

Image Source : MAHINDRA UNIVERSITY TWITTER Mahindra University Vice-Chancellor Dr Yaj Medury

Dr Yaj Medury, Vice-Chancellor, Mahindra University

"Our vision is to provide education that imparts skills, teaches thinking and helps build character," Dr Yaj Medury said.

PM Modi's message on the launch of Mahindra University

"The launch of a University by the Mahindra Group is an admirable initiative. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on this occasion," PM Modi said in a letter shared by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra University Objective?

The University will strive for multi-disciplinary courses focused on leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and emotional intelligence. It will be a key enabler in providing a holistic education and learning experience that involves analytical and design-led thinking.

"It will help students to develop new-age competencies and inculcate entrepreneurial thinking and enable them to solve complex challenges faced the society," said GP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra and Board of Management, Mahindra University, as quoted by ET.

Mahindra University Board of Management member Vineet Nayyar said, "Mahindra University will be a key enabler in providing a holistic education and learning experience that involves analytical and design-led thinking, quantitative and creative problem-solving skills and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage