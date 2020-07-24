Friday, July 24, 2020
     
Janta Curfew to be imposed in Nagpur for next 2 days in wake of rising coronavirus cases

Janta Curfew will be imposed in Nagpur district of Maharashtra in wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Nagpur Updated on: July 24, 2020 14:47 IST
Image Source : PTI

Janta Curfew will be imposed in Nagpur district of Maharashtra in wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases. The curfew will be imposed for two days, Saturday and Sunday. "Janta Curfew to be imposed in Nagpur city on July 25 and 26; essential services to remain functional," said Tukaram Mundhe, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner

There have been almost 3,000 cases of COVID-19 being reported from Nagpur. Out of these about half have now recovered. The number of COVID-19 deaths in Nagpur currently stands at 38 while the active cases have risen to 1,393.

