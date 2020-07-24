In a major boost to Make In India, Apple begins production of iPhone 11 in Chennai

Image Source : APPLE Apple begins production of iPhone 11 in India make in India

In what comes as a major boost to the Make In India campaign, one of the world’s largest companies — Apple — has begun production of its flagship iPhone 11 in India. As per latest reports, iPhone 11 will be produced in Foxconn plant near Chennai, reports Economic Times.

The move by Apple has many different tangents. Traditionally, large number of Apple phones are assembled in China. Strained US-China relations could be a reason why iPhone production, at least to some extent, has been shifted to India.

Apple is said to be considering a plan to make the new iPhone SE at the Wistron plant near Bengaluru. The unit used to produce the earlier iPhone SE, which was been withdrawn, ET reports suggested.

Apple is reportedly also planning to ship iPhone out of India in order to reduce its dependence on China.

