Earthquake tremors hit Jammu and Kashmir's Katra 

Earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours on Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt 89 kms east of Katra, at 5:11 am today.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property, due to the earthquake tremors.

Earlier on Monday, a low-intensity earthquake had hit region of Jammu and Kashmir at 10:02 pm.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the magnitude of the quake measured 3.5 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the earthquake was 87 kms east of Katra.

Last week, a shallow magnitude-3.9 earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The tremors were felt 88 km of Katra at 4:55 am, National Center for Seismology said.

