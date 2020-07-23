Powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Tibet's Xizang region

Image Source : AP Powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Tibet

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit Xizang region in southern Tibet on Thursday. According to the details provided by the New Delhi-based National Center for Seismology, the earthquake tremors were felt at 1:37 am today.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 6 miles deep and 380 miles north from neighbouring Nepal's capital of Kathmandu.

There was no report of casualties or damage to properties.

Also Read | Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits off Alaska

Also Read | Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits Hindu Kush

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage