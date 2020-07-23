Thursday, July 23, 2020
     
Powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Tibet's Xizang region

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit Xizang region in southern Tibet on Thursday. The epicentre of the earthquake was 6 miles deep and 380 miles north from neighbouring Nepal's capital of Kathmandu.

New Delhi Published on: July 23, 2020 7:00 IST
Tibet earthquake
Image Source : AP

Powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Tibet

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit Xizang region in southern Tibet on Thursday. According to the details provided by the New Delhi-based National Center for Seismology, the earthquake tremors were felt at 1:37 am today.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 6 miles deep and 380 miles north from neighbouring Nepal's capital of Kathmandu.

There was no report of casualties or damage to properties.

