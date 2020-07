Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits Hindu Kush, Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Hindu Kush, Afghanistan on Sunday. According to the National Centre for Seismology the earthquake hit at 5:28 am today.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Hindu Kush, Afghanistan at 5:28 am today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/jgf4Y6YEHb — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

More details awaited.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage