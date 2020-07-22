Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits off Alaska; tsunami warning issued

Image Source : USGS Magnitude 7.8 earthquake hits off Alaska

A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit off Alaska on Wednesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed. According to the USGS, the earthquake had struck 99 km SSE of Perryville, Alaska, at 06:12:42 (local time). A tsunami warning was issued soon after the earthquake tremors were felt.

A tsunami activity was predicted to hit within the next hour at points along the Alaskan coast, the US tsunami warning system said.

It said Sand Point could be hit at 11.15 pm local time (8.15 am BST), Kodiak at 12.05 am (9.05 am BST) and Cold Bay at 12.15 am (9.15 am BST).

Meanwhile, locals in the area were urged to move to safer places.

