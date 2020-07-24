Image Source : INDIA TV After TikTok, WeChat, govt likely to ban more Chinese apps: Reports

After banning 59 major mobile apps with Chinese origins, including TikTok, the government is likely to ban more such applications. The applications — Helo Lite, ShareIt Lite, Bigo Lite and VFY Lite — have been removed from the Google playstore and Apple app store, Hindustan Times quoted officials as saying.

The government has come down heavy on Chinese business infrastructure in India post the Galwan clash between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA which saw casualties on both sides for the first time.

Union Roadways Minister Nitin Gadkari has also stated that there are no Chinese contracts in the construction of highways across the country.

China has found itself cornered with the world asking questions about the coronavirus outbreak which has infected over 15 million people worldwide. World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that a team will be visiting China and investigate the matter.

China's relationship with the United States of America is also at a crossroads with several top US lawmakers stating that China is the biggest threat to the US in the coming times.

