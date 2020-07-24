Friday, July 24, 2020
     
Close to 50,000 COVID-19 cases in record one day rise in India, tally crosses 12.87 lakh. State-wise list

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 24, 2020 9:50 IST
Coronavirus cases in India, COVID19
Image Source : AP

People wearing masks as a precaution against coronavirus walk across Raisina hill in New Delhi.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 12.87 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 12,87,945, including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 recovered and 30,601 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Thursday recorded its highest-ever figure of Covid-19 deaths, at 298, and second-highest number of new cases on Thursday, at 9,895, with Mumbai region recording its highest toll at 130, health officials said. The daily tally was he second-highest after 10,576 on July 22, as fresh cases soared in the 8,000-plus range in the second half of July. The number of deaths continued to remain in the 200-plus range, with Thursday's 298, crossing the 295 toll on July 4.

With the fresh fatalities, the state's death toll went up to 12,854, while the total cases touched 347,502 - both highest in the country. According to Thursday's figures, there was one death roughly every 5 minutes and a stupendous 412 new cases every hour.

After three consecutive days of a falling recovering rate, Thursday saw an increase from 54.62 per cent a day earlier to 55.09 per cent, while the current mortality rate stood at 3.07 per cent. The Health Department said that of the total cases till date, 140,092 are active.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 70 170 0 240
Andhra Pradesh 34272 37555 884 72711
Arunachal Pradesh 654 334 3 991
Assam 8022 20699 70 28791
Bihar 10994 20769 217 31980
Chandigarh 256 531 13 800
Chhattisgarh 1847 4377 30 6254
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 279 489 2 770
Delhi 14554 109065 3745 127364
Goa 1666 2655 29 4350
Gujarat 12247 37978 2252 52477
Haryana 6348 22249 378 28975
Himachal Pradesh 687 1136 11 1834
Jammu and Kashmir 7438 8709 282 16429
Jharkhand 3734 3174 67 6975
Karnataka 49937 29310 1616 80863
Kerala 9466 6594 50 16110
Ladakh 183 1025 2 1210
Madhya Pradesh 7335 17359 780 25474
Maharashtra 140395 194253 12854 347502
Manipur 649 1466 0 2115
Meghalaya 452 78 4 534
Mizoram 149 183 0 332
Nagaland 644 530 0 1174
Odisha 6592 14393 114 21099
Puducherry 986 1400 34 2420
Punjab 3721 7741 277 11739
Rajasthan 8811 23815 594 33220
Sikkim 338 122 0 460
Tamil Nadu 52939 136793 3232 192964
Telangana 11052 39327 447 50826
Tripura 1574 2072 10 3656
Uttarakhand 1986 3399 60 5445
Uttar Pradesh 21012 35803 1289 58104
West Bengal 18846 31656 1255 51757
Total# 440135 817209 30601 1287945

