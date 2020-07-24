Close to 50,000 COVID-19 cases in record one day rise in India, tally crosses 12.87 lakh. State-wise list

Image Source : AP People wearing masks as a precaution against coronavirus walk across Raisina hill in New Delhi.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 12.87 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 12,87,945, including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 recovered and 30,601 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Thursday recorded its highest-ever figure of Covid-19 deaths, at 298, and second-highest number of new cases on Thursday, at 9,895, with Mumbai region recording its highest toll at 130, health officials said. The daily tally was he second-highest after 10,576 on July 22, as fresh cases soared in the 8,000-plus range in the second half of July. The number of deaths continued to remain in the 200-plus range, with Thursday's 298, crossing the 295 toll on July 4.

With the fresh fatalities, the state's death toll went up to 12,854, while the total cases touched 347,502 - both highest in the country. According to Thursday's figures, there was one death roughly every 5 minutes and a stupendous 412 new cases every hour.

After three consecutive days of a falling recovering rate, Thursday saw an increase from 54.62 per cent a day earlier to 55.09 per cent, while the current mortality rate stood at 3.07 per cent. The Health Department said that of the total cases till date, 140,092 are active.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 70 170 0 240 Andhra Pradesh 34272 37555 884 72711 Arunachal Pradesh 654 334 3 991 Assam 8022 20699 70 28791 Bihar 10994 20769 217 31980 Chandigarh 256 531 13 800 Chhattisgarh 1847 4377 30 6254 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 279 489 2 770 Delhi 14554 109065 3745 127364 Goa 1666 2655 29 4350 Gujarat 12247 37978 2252 52477 Haryana 6348 22249 378 28975 Himachal Pradesh 687 1136 11 1834 Jammu and Kashmir 7438 8709 282 16429 Jharkhand 3734 3174 67 6975 Karnataka 49937 29310 1616 80863 Kerala 9466 6594 50 16110 Ladakh 183 1025 2 1210 Madhya Pradesh 7335 17359 780 25474 Maharashtra 140395 194253 12854 347502 Manipur 649 1466 0 2115 Meghalaya 452 78 4 534 Mizoram 149 183 0 332 Nagaland 644 530 0 1174 Odisha 6592 14393 114 21099 Puducherry 986 1400 34 2420 Punjab 3721 7741 277 11739 Rajasthan 8811 23815 594 33220 Sikkim 338 122 0 460 Tamil Nadu 52939 136793 3232 192964 Telangana 11052 39327 447 50826 Tripura 1574 2072 10 3656 Uttarakhand 1986 3399 60 5445 Uttar Pradesh 21012 35803 1289 58104 West Bengal 18846 31656 1255 51757 Total# 440135 817209 30601 1287945

