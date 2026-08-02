Congress, GFP begin talks to renew alliance for 2027 Goa polls; AAP keen on joining coalition

Goa:

The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) have initiated talks for renewing their alliance ahead of next year's assembly elections in Goa, with senior leaders of both parties holding talks on Saturday in the Fatorda town of South Goa.

The talks were held between Congress' Goa unit chief Girish Chodankar GFP supremo Vijai Sardesai.

According to Chodankar, the talks were preliminary but focused on renewing the alliance. "We will be meeting again to hammer out and finalise details, including seat sharing," he told news agency PTI on Sunday.

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also indicated that it is interested in joining the alliance. In a statement, AAP's Goa president Valmiki Naik said his party is interesting in joining hands with 'like-minded' parties to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The main aim is to defeat the corrupt BJP government in the state," Naik said on Saturday after a meeting with the party's committee formed to decide on AAP's alliance.

The 2027 Goa assembly elections

Assembly elections will be held in Goa early next year, along with those in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur. In the previous elections in 2022, the BJP won 20 of the 40 assembly seats, forming the government for a third straight time.

The Congress and the GFP contested those elections together, with the former emerging as the second largest party. The Congress won 11 seats, while the GFP bagged just one seat. However, Congress has just three MLA as of now in Goa, as eight of its legislators later joined the BJP.

This year, the BJP has announced that it is setting a targeting of winning at least 30 seats and formed the government in Goa for a fourth consecutive time.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) contested the 2022 polls in alliance. While the TMC failed to open its account, the MGP won just two seats.

The AAP, on the other hand, had won two seats. The Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) won one seat. Three Independent candidates also emerged victories.

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