8 dead, 13 injured as heavy rains batter Kerala; CM Satheesan says 'stay vigilant' | 10 Points

New Delhi:

Rains in Kerala left eight people dead, 13 injured, and eight others missing as the downpour caused property damage, landslides and waterlogging in many parts of the state, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Sunday. The statement added that several houses have been destroyed while more than 5000 people have been shifted to relief camps due to the downpour.

As the state grapples with adverse conditions, the state's Health Minister K Muraleedharan has stated that the medical system in Kerala remains prepared to handle any such problems. He also stated that the essential medicines have been kept in stock, while the health authorities have been told to be on their toes in disaster-prone areas. The heavy rainfalls also sparked a landslide in Kerala's Idukki, leaving three people dead.

Here are 10 things you need to know about Kerala rains:

1 - Eight people have died, 13 have been injured, while eight have gone missing due to the heavy rains in Kerala. The CM stated that the state is prepared to handle any rain-related issues.

2 - 27 houses were destroyed, 196 were partially damaged, leaving the state shifting 5792 people to 209 relief camps in Kerala.

3 - Kerala CM Satheesan advised the people to stay vigilant despite the downpour reducing. He advised special caution to the people living in the hilly areas.

4 - Cleaning activities in areas that were flooded or waterlogged have begun as the rain receded. Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar said that the situation was improving and was under control as damaged roads have been restored for travel.

5 - Kerala received a rainfall of up to 320 mm in several parts of the state on Saturday, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said. This left waterlogging of roads and low-lying areas.

6 - An additional NDRF team was deployed for rescue efforts in the Pathanamthitta and Aranmula area, while fire units were called from Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Ernakulam, State Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh said.

7 - The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange alert' for 12 districts in Kerala for Sunday, August 2. The orange alert hints the state is set to receive heavy rainfall of 115mm to 204mm.

8 - Amidst the rainfall, the state's Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Sunday said that the state is prepared to tackle rain-related issues. He said that the teams have been directed to take care of the people shifted to the relief camp.

9 - Muraleedharan said that the health authorities have been told to remain on their toes in disaster-prone areas and that the state has stocks of essential medicines needed.

10 - The Health Department has been keeping a close eye on the rain-related developments, the minister added. The heavy downpour has left the state grappling with the adversity.

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