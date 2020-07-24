Image Source : INDIA TV COVAXIN: 5 volunteers to be vaccinated today at AIIMS Delhi as human trials kick-off

India’s COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN has reached the human trials phase and Delhi’s AIIMS hospital is all set to vaccinate 5 volunteers today, Times Now has reported. COVAXIN has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

As per reports, about 3,500 people have registered for the human trials that are being carried out at AIIMS Delhi.

The initial stage of this human trial will involve 100 healthy people. DR Sanjay Roy, who is leading the trials at AIIMS, was quoted as saying by Jagran that the screening of study subjects is ongoing.

“Initially 10 patients will receive the vaccine and their report will be reviewed by the institute’s Ethics Committee for safety. Only when they give the go ahead, will the rest of the trial be carried out,” Dr Roy reportedly said.

About 50 tests are being carried out on 3,500 volunteers who have registered for the human trials.

ICMR has shortlisted 12 medical institutions where the trials for COVAXIN will be carried out.

