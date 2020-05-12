Image Source : PTI FILE Live Streaming, PM Modi's address to the nation: Watch Live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday. He is likely to talk about extending the lockdown as the 2 weeks period comes to an end on May 17. The prime minister's address comes a day after he had chaired a high-level meeting with the chief ministers of various states and Union Territories, over the lockdown in the country.

In a similar address to the nation on March 24, PM Narendra Modi had announced lockdown in the country, which had begun on March 25. As on May 12, five days are left for the third phase of the lockdown to end. The last time the prime minister had addressed the nation was on April 14.

The 54-day nationwide lockdown since March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus is scheduled to end on May 17.

Certain exemptions might also kick in during the third phase of lockdown in India. India TV will offer live streaming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation. Here are some details:

