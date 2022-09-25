Uttarakhand resort murder: Ankita cremated; CM Dhami ensures fast action | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Ankita Bhandari worked at the Vanantara resort in Pauri district's Yamkeshwar block owned by Haridwar BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya. Pulkit and two other employees have been arrested in the case

Uttarakhand resort murder: The last rites of Ankita Bhandari were performed by her family on Sunday at NIT ghats in Uttarakhand's Srinagar. The 19-year-old receptionist's body was found in a canal a day ago, and the police have so far arrested three in connection with her death.

Ankita's parents had earlier in the day agreed to conduct the cremations, despite vowing not to perform any rites without the complete post-mortem. Ankita Bhandari's body was found in the Cheela canal close to Rishikesh on Saturday, six days after her parents found her missing from her room.

Here are the 10 latest developments in this story:

